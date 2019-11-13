Player of the Week: Caleb McDowell

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The playoffs have finally arrived, and now, it’s do or die for all the teams in the state.
And as South Georgia gets closer to Atlanta, it’ll be up to those big time players to help lead the way.
So here’s our week 12 Player of the Week.
This week’s Player of the Week comes from Lee County.
In their game against Coffee, Caleb McDowell lead on both sides of the ball.
He had 3 touchdowns, but also had 9 tackles and 2 pass break-ups.
With the playoffs starting this Friday, McDowell knows it’ll take all the Trojans to find the state title.
“It feels great and it gives us a lot of confidence going into the playoffs," said McDowell. "I think it’ll take us to keep playing how we’re playing and get better every week. I hope to prove that Lee County pride isn’t dead.”
