Play of the Week: Jamarkis Allen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The regular season has officially ended, but the big plays haven’t slowed down.
So, let’s take a look at our week 12 Play of the Week.
This one comes from Terrell County.
On the kickoff.
Jamarkis Allen, takes it up the field, he finds some room and some blocks, and then he finds his way to the end zone.
Allen takes it 55 yards for the touchdown.
And the Greenwaves roll on to a 61-6 victory.
Tune in every Tuesday to see who takes home the Play of the Week.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.