New initiative announced to reduce gun violence in Ga., nation

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - “Project Guardian,” a new initiative designed to reduce gun violence and enforce laws across the country, was announced Wednesday.
Project Guardian focuses on investigating, prosecuting and preventing gun crimes, according to the Department of Justice.
To develop a new and robust effort for public safety, the Department reviewed and adapted some of the successes of past strategies to curb gun violence.
Project Guardian draws on the Department’s earlier achievements, such as the “Triggerlock” program, and it serves as a complementary effort to the success of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
The initiative emphasizes the importance of using all technologies available to law enforcement to promote gun crime intelligence.
“Gun crime remains a pervasive problem in too many communities across America," Attorney General William Barr said. "Today, the Department of Justice is redoubling its commitment to tackling this issue through the launch of Project Guardian. Building on the success of past programs like ‘Triggerlock,’ Project Guardian will strengthen our efforts to reduce gun violence by allowing the federal government and our state and local partners to better target offenders who use guns in crimes and those who try to buy guns illegally.”
“Our office will use every means available to reduce violent gun crimes in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “Project Guardian is a welcome fortification of our existing collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement under Project Safe Neighborhoods to reduce violent crime rates across the Middle District of Georgia.”
Project Guardian’s implementation is based on five principles:
- Coordinated prosecution
- Enforcing the background check system
- Improved information sharing
- Coordinated response to mental health denials
- Crime gun intelligence coordination
“ATF has a long history of strong partnerships in the law enforcement community,” said Acting Director, Regina Lombardo. “Make no mistake, the women and men of ATF remain steadfast to our core mission of getting crime guns off of our streets. ATF and U.S. Attorneys nationwide will leverage these partnerships even further through enhanced community outreach initiatives and coordination with local, state, and tribal law enforcement and prosecutors to cut the pipeline of crime guns from those violent individuals who seek to terrorize our communities. Project Guardian will enhance ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence, to include identifying, investigating and prosecuting those involved in the straw purchases of firearms, lying on federal firearms transaction forms, and those subject to the mental health prohibition of possessing firearms.”
