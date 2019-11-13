Mother, son killed in overnight Statesboro fire

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Two people are dead after a house fire on Thursday night. This happened right outside of Statesboro at Bell Road near Lakeview Road.
The coroner’s office identified the victims as a mother and son: Leslie Dixon and Joshua Spitler.
Statesboro Fire Department tells they got the call a little after one o'clock this morning.
Fire Chief Tim Grams says the fire serves as a tragic reminder of the need for smoke detectors.
“This home did not appear to have any smoke detectors,” Grams said.
The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.