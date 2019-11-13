$28K of equipment approved for Lee Co. SWAT

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The growth of one Southwest Georgia county has its sheriff’s office seeking SWAT equipment enhancements.
Lee County officials said SWAT and their equipment are necessary for the safety of the community.
WALB news 10 has covered barricades and hostage situations with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently.
We’ve been told the more those situations happen, the more the sheriff feels this equipment is needed to keep both officers and the community safe.
Strapped and suited, the Lee County SWAT said this hardware isn’t enough.
Colonel Chris Owens explained what they really need.
“So they put their helmet on and they would have a headset after they fasten this part up. We have portable radios now, so we need communication headsets so that they can talk and listen quietly," explained Owens.
With a growing county, Sheriff Reggie Rachals said the need for SWAT and their equipment grows daily.
“Just like the other day when we had a similar situation of a barricaded subject, the fellow was inside, one of the officers on the scene called the subject on the phone and talked them out,” explained Rachals.
The sheriff said having the necessary equipment makes a difference.
“It does matter when you look professional and you do look good going into a situation like that,” said Rachals.
Owens said they’ll also need weapons and shields, depending on the situation.
“Barricaded individuals, hostage situations, trying to track people, serving high-risk warrants,” said Owens.
The tactical team has made due so far with what they have.
But safer, and more advanced additions are on the way.
“This equipment is very much needed for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County community,” Rachals said.
Those additions will cost close to $28,000.
The Lee County Commission Tuesday approved the request unanimously.
Lee County is revisiting its ankle monitoring program after a discrepancy of a few hundred dollars.
Leaders said that an open records request was submitted about the program. After staff reviewed the funding, they found a problem with the money allocated for the monitors.
On Tuesday, Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said the county judge recommends putting it in the county budget.
“The magistrate court uses the ankle monitoring program predominately. The district attorney uses it sometimes for conditional bonds and the superior court hardly uses it at all. So since all three of those use it, it might be a good idea to put it under the county’s budget,” said Mathis.
The commission decided unanimously to bid out the project and will be filling a request for a proposal soon.
A 911 advisory board is being formed to improve the response times in Lee County.
The Lee County 911 Executive Advisory Board is made up of stakeholders who benefit from the 911 center.
Leaders in the sheriff’s office, Emergency Management Agency, the fire department, code enforcement, county managers and others will be on the board.
They are responsible for writing operational plans and reviewing public safety measures.
“It’s going to bring all your major players in public safety together to ensure that proper protocols are being put in place, post and pre disasters are being talked about, what we can do before and what we can do after,” said Nikkie Celinski, the E-911 coordinator for Lee County.
On Tuesday, Lee County commissioners approved the resolution to start the board.
We are told the board will meet on a quarterly basis.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.