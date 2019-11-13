Hinesville police officer arrested, charged with cruelty to children

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville police officer faces criminal charges involving a possible child abuse case.
Steven Fitton, 35, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 4.
The Hinesville Police Department states Fitton’s arrest comes after allegations were made about physical abuse involving two children. Fitton is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault by strangulation and two counts of child cruelty in the second degree.
The incident report states the Hinesville Police Department assisted the Division of Family and Child Services (DFCS) on a welfare check in June after the agency received a call about children in Fitton’s house.
The report states DFCS did not observe any injuries or anything that would lead the agency to believe the child in the house at the time was unsafe. The incident report did not state what the complaint involved specifically or detail any other type of evidence gathered in this case.
Fitton has been released from jail on bond.
The Hinesville Police Department confirmed that Fitton is on administrative leave without pay pending the investigation.
He has been with the department since September 2017.
The police chief said a Hinesville police lieutenant will conduct the internal investigation.
This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.
