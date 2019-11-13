‘He’s a fighter’: Plains community, national visitors have faith in Carter’s recovery

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Church members of Former President Jimmy Carter’s church said he is a fighter.
The 39th president is currently recovering after surgery in an Atlanta hospital.
Pastor Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church spoke about Carter’s resilience and how he continues to be involved both at church and across the globe.
Lowden said church members know the former President well and they all have absolute faith that Carter will recover.
“He’s going up against all the odds, fighting a big giant called father time but he’s refused to leave anything on the field and wants to give God all he has. It’s totally incredible,” said Lowden.
A service was held Tuesday night where Lowden preached about "being like Jimmy.”
A store manager in Plains said she’s known the Carters for years.
Ellen Harris is the manager at Plains Historic Inn and Antique Mall.
“But when they walked out they were always holding hands and that was just the sweetest thing to me and that’s a memory I have of seeing them walk out this door,” said Harris.
Harris is a life-long resident of Plains, Georgia. She said she remembers seeing the Carters come into the store almost every Friday for years.
“They would come in here and he would sit on the stool and she’d sit in the chair and if we had guests that would be in here they would talk to them," explained Harris. "They would let them take pictures with them and the guest were just in shock that they just actually walked into a store. But that’s how they are. They’re just common people.”
Harris said Carter hasn’t sat on that stool since around May. She said that it’s due to his recent health conditions, like recovering from hip surgery back in May.
Harris said there’s no doubt in her mind that Carter will return to his seat in the store.
People from around the country are also pulling for Carter to make a full recovery.
Visitors to the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains spoke kindly about the 39th president.
Two of those visitors were down here in the south visiting from Washington.
Center visitor Bruce Galvin has worked with an organization close to the Carters’ hearts. He said that he was thankful for Carter and The United Methodist Church for helping kick start his passion for helping others.
“For a number of years we built houses for Habitat for Humanity and I think that’s how I got to know about it, through Jimmy Carter,” said Galvin.
