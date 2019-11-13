‘Here Comes the Bus’ app aims to help parents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With the cold moving in, Valdosta City Schools (VCS) is in the process of introducing a new app to make students’ and parents’ lives easier.
It’s called the “Here Comes The Bus” app. It allows you to see the real-time location of the coming school bus so you can send your child to the bus stop at just the right time.
School leaders said they’re hoping to help protect students from inclement weather and other roadside dangers.
Rick Thomas, the VCS transportation director, said parents will also have peace of mind knowing their children haven’t missed the bus.
“I think we’re very fortunate because technology isn’t going anywhere. This technology has been out for at least a decade, but in public school transportation, we’re just now utilizing this technology," said Thomas.
Thomas said for more information on the app and how to use it, parents can contact the school system. He also said that the settings are customizable.
Thomas said they’re still working out the kinks with the app but said they hope to eventually add a scanner so concerned parents can see when students get on the bus in real-time.
