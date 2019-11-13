GSW partners with local organization for Angel Tree Project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the holiday season just around the corner, one South Georgia university is doing its part to help out kids in need.
Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) and Southwest Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates have teamed up for an “Angel Tree Project."
Organizers said they hope to be able to give 305 foster children gifts during the holiday season.
Brooke Tome with GSW said 200 angels are still waiting to be adopted.
“GSW as a whole is just really big on community and we’re always looking for ways to give back to our community and so this is just one of our ways to be able to give back,” said Tome.
If you’d like to help, visit one of two angel trees located around GSW or you can call the Division of Student Engagement and Success at (229) 928-1387.
