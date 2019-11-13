Georgia officials working to combat human trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - First Lady Marty Kemp and other state officials announced a grant Tuesday for $153 million to fight human trafficking in Georgia.
Approximately $4.3 million will assist law enforcement officials and victim services providers in prosecuting human traffickers and aiding survivors.
Along with Kemp, other officials joining in on this initiative are GRACE Commission members, the U.S. Department of Justice officials, Attorney General Chris Carr and U.S. Attorneys BJay Pak and Charlie Peeler.
