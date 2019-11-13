Georgia officials working to combat human trafficking

By Kim McCullough | November 13, 2019 at 6:21 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 6:21 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - First Lady Marty Kemp and other state officials announced a grant Tuesday for $153 million to fight human trafficking in Georgia.

Approximately $4.3 million will assist law enforcement officials and victim services providers in prosecuting human traffickers and aiding survivors.

Along with Kemp, other officials joining in on this initiative are GRACE Commission members, the U.S. Department of Justice officials, Attorney General Chris Carr and U.S. Attorneys BJay Pak and Charlie Peeler.

“Human trafficking is a pervasive, growing threat plaguing communities across our state and country. I applaud our federal, state and local partners who are committed to holding bad actors accountable, seeking justice for victims, and helping survivors heal. I am deeply grateful to the U.S. Department of Justice for this new funding that will truly save lives. By working together, we will put an end to this criminal enterprise, once and for all.”
Marty Kemp, Georgia First Lady
“We are appreciative of our federal partners who have made it possible to continue and expand on our anti-trafficking efforts. The resources announced today will help ensure more victims in Georgia get the help and support that they need and ensure that law enforcement officials have every tool at their disposal to put buyers and traffickers behind bars where they belong.”
Chris Carr, Attorney General
“In Georgia, the fight against human trafficking is a coordinated effort of federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecuting agencies working together to identify, arrest and prosecute those who choose to engage in this horrific industry. In the Middle District, we aggressively investigate and prosecute cases where offenders prey on vulnerable citizens, taking advantage of their age, their desire for love and affection, their financial status, and their addictions. I am confident that these federal dollars will provide critical support to those who are dedicated to protecting victims and arresting perpetrators, which will lead to the end of human trafficking in our state.”
Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia

