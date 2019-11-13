Chemical spill blocks off Holly Drive area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are asking people to avoid the Holly Drive area after a Wednesday morning chemical spill, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD).
A truck was heading to Atlanta carrying a mixture of chemicals and non-chemicals for a Tallahassee, Fla. company. AFD officials think it was transmission fuel that spilled, but are unsure because the truck was carrying a mixed load of chemicals.
The driver hit the brake too hard at Holly Drive and US 19, which caused some of the chemicals to spill from the back of the truck.
The driver pulled into a nearby gas station to check out the spill.
AFD officials said about 25 gallons spilled onto the ground, and the spill is contained, according to AFD.
A hazmat crew from Monroe is heading to clean up the spill since the truck belongs to a private company.
The spill will take a couple of hours to clean, AFD officials said.
The call came in shortly before 10 a.m.
