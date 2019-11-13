Associated General Contractors of Ga. host skills challenge for high schools

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Over 20 high schools had the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference in South Georgia.
The high schoolers learned about infrastructure in Moultrie at the 3rd Annual Skills Challenge for Students hosted by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC).
The exercise is to give students hands-on experiences from local industries and provide information about the career fields available to young students.
Chief Executive Director Michael Dunham said students learned a lot of lessons during the exercises.
“Nothing happens until we get it built. We’ve got an opportunity in the state of Georgia for economic growth into the future. We are going to have a lot of need for infrastructure, replacing schools. Our population is growing so we need people to know how to put in place the infrastructure. We had a carpenter competition, electric, plumbing, masonry, welding and blueprint reading,” said Dunham.
Students who participated in the competition were awarded prizes like scholarships and new AGC gear.
Dunham said it was one of its largest turnouts and they are already planning for next year.
