Ashburn Police investigating two armed robberies within two weeks

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Some residents in Ashburn say they are scared and nervous to leave their homes, because of two armed robberies that happened within two weeks of one another.
People who live in Ashburn said that the city isn’t the same anymore with crime happening back to back.
Ashburn resident, Sandra Smith said that the city has changed so much.
“It wasn’t all this crime, not the way it is now. It’s just scary and nerve-wracking and makes you scared to go out of your own door,” Smith said.
Just two weeks ago, a manager at Piggly Wiggly was robbed at gunpoint along with an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store.
“Our little town ain’t been like this before and you know, the devil busy,” Smith said.
Smith shared that she shops at both stores and prays for her city.
Ashburn Police Detective Richard Purvis shared that this type of crime isn’t normal for the city of Ashburn.
“Back to back to back like this is not normal. We do see some of these around the holidays; we are coming up on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year,” Purvis told WALB News 10.
“We think that it is the same group of people, not necessarily the same person doing it, but I think it is a group,” Purvis said.
Ashburn Police has partnered with the Turner County Sheriff’s Office to patrol the city and try to get crime under control.
“We are working hand and hand. We are really pulling together to get it back to the way it was; small-town Ashburn,” Purvis said.
Smith said the community must come together now because she isn’t liking what she is seeing in her city.
“More patrolling and the neighborhoods getting together and you know, working together trying to....cause it’s just bad now,” Smith told WALB News 10.
Ashburn Police said that they are doing everything in their power to get the city back to normal and they continue to need help from the community.
If you see something, say something. If you need to reach the Ashburn Police Department call (229) 567-2323.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.