Ashburn Fire Dept. request State Fire Marshal assistance for house fire

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Ashburn’s Fire and Rescue have requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal to investigate a fire that happened Tuesday morning.
The fire happened on the 200 block of West End Avenue, shortly after midnight.
This is one of many fires that has happened in Ashburn within the last three months.
Some people in the community said that whoever is causing the fires should respect one another’s property.
“I don’t know who is doing it or how it is going on but how I feel about it, people shouldn’t be doing that because that’s personal property. Somebody worked for that, somebody owns that and I think it’s wrong. Something needs to be stopped about that," one Ashburn resident told us.
The fire is still under investigation and we will keep you updated as we learn more.
