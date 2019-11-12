Arctic blast invades SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Noticeably colder behind Tuesday’s arctic front. Falling temperatures and brisk northerly winds are bringing an early taste of winter. The blast of arctic air brings the first freeze of the season as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s. It’ll feel colder with feels like readings in the 20s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect until 9AM Wednesday.
Sunny with chilly 50s Wednesday. Clouds quickly return as a low lifts north from the Gulf late Thursday. Rain likely into early Friday. Although not as cold temperatures remain near to slightly below average through the weekend. A sun/cloud mix with lows upper 30s to mid 40s and highs low-mid 60s into early next week.
