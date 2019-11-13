Albany State receives athletic punishment from NCAA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) issued a release Wednesday, outlining the punishments handed down by the NCAA for rules violations in multiple sports.
The school will be on probation for two years, will pay a $3,000 fine, and some wins and records vacated.
In December 2016, ASU initiated a review of its athletics program.
The university self-reported potential violations to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
In 2017, ASU and the NCAA began a joint investigation.
As a result of the joint investigation, violations were identified and the university immediately implemented corrective actions, university officials said in the release.
The violations were related to the following nine ASU sports:
- Women’s: volleyball, track and field, basketball and softball
- Men’s: cross country, football, golf, baseball and basketball
Officials said the university is committed to excellence and ASU made several operational changes that include but are not limited to:
- Hiring (or selection) of new personnel in key athletic and institutional areas including the Department of Athletics, Office of the Registrar and the Office of Financial Aid.
- Creating a compliance committee that includes representatives from the Office of Financial Aid, Bursar, Academic Advising, Admissions, and the Office of the Registrar.
- Creating a certification team that certifies all student-athletes to ensure they are meeting institutional and NCAA eligibility requirements.
- Implementation of numerous checks and balances in systems that previously had none.
- Established education sessions and training for institutional personnel within and outside of the athletics department.
Below are the imposed penalties and corrective actions from the NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions:
- Two years of probation for ASU athletics program.
- A $3,000 fine.
- Vacating wins and ties in which ineligible student-athletes competed from the time they became ineligible through the time they were reinstated as eligible for competition.
- Vacating individual records of ineligible student-athletes during the time they competed while ineligible.
“ASU appreciates the commitment of our student-athletes, coaches and athletics personnel,” officials said in a release. “ASU will continue working to ensure students succeed on all levels and that compliance and excellence are demonstrated in athletic and academic programs.”
