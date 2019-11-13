ABAC hosts annual agricultural job fair

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students at a Southwest Georgia college are getting a chance to graduate with a guaranteed job.
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) held its annual career fair Tuesday where students had the chance to meet potential employers.
Over 60 employers that included John Deere and Georgia Forestry attended the event.
Agriculture is the number one industry in Georgia, which is why they want to hire recent or new college graduates now.
“We have 65 employers here today, which is up from last year. This is an annual event that we hold for students to actually look for positions after graduation but also for internship opportunities,” said Dr. Mark Kistler, the dean of Agriculture and Natural Resources at ABAC.
ABAC said the career fair is its way of giving students the tools to continue to grow in Georgia’s agricultural business industry.
