What to donate for WALB, Feeding the Valley’s food drive

What to donate for WALB, Feeding the Valley’s food drive
There are a number of food items that can be donated for WALB and Feeding the Valley's food drive. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | November 12, 2019 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 4:23 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is partnering with Feeding the Valley Food Bank for a Thanksgiving food drive.

Below is a list of items that are acceptable for donation:

  • Peanut butter
  • Jelly/jam
  • Tuna fish
  • Canned fruit
  • Canned meats
  • Dry/powdered milk
  • Evaporated milk
  • Pasta
  • Canned soup
  • Rice
  • Crackers
  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Dry or canned beans
  • Macaroni and cheese

Feeding the Valley asks that you avoid bringing glass containers.

The food drive is Nov. 18-20, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.