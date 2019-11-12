What to donate for WALB, Feeding the Valley’s food drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is partnering with Feeding the Valley Food Bank for a Thanksgiving food drive.
Below is a list of items that are acceptable for donation:
- Peanut butter
- Jelly/jam
- Tuna fish
- Canned fruit
- Canned meats
- Dry/powdered milk
- Evaporated milk
- Pasta
- Canned soup
- Rice
- Crackers
- Cereal
- Oatmeal
- Dry or canned beans
- Macaroni and cheese
Feeding the Valley asks that you avoid bringing glass containers.
The food drive is Nov. 18-20, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.