Valdosta man arrested after assault

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday morning November 10, about 3:30, the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 400 block West College Street, in reference to an assault.
The victim indicated her former boyfriend, later identified as Jordan Hunter, came to her home uninvited.
She said that Hunter forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted a guest using a metal bar. The victims were able to force Hunter out of the residence and he left the scene.
A VPD officer spotted his vehicle on South Patterson Street and stopped him. Hunter was arrested without incident and transported to the Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Felony Aggravated Assault
- Felony Burglary
- Misdemeanor Simple Battery
One victim received superficial injuries that were treated on scene. Hunter was also treated at the traffic stop location for a superficial injury.
“We are glad the victims in this incident were alright and we are proud of our officers for working quickly to get this offender off of the streets,” said VPD Lieutenant Scottie Johns.
