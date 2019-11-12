Phoebe shares sweet treats after earning high Leapfrog report

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders made their rounds around the hospital Monday, handing out Leapfrog cookies to congratulate employees on their hard work.
The hospital was recognized by the Leapfrog Group with an 'A' in the Fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report.
To show their appreciation for the staff's commitment to patient safety, members of Phoebe's leadership team are passing out about three thousand cookies to all Phoebe Employees.
Executive Vice President Joe Austin said that making sure all employees know they are appreciated for their hard work is very important.
“Leapfrog is a national organization that looks at the quality and safety of hospitals. This is honestly been a journey for us for a long time to get to this point and to achieve a level 'A' status is huge for an organization," said Austin.
The staff was very excited to receive their treats.
