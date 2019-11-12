Open forum gives parents a chance to express their concerns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many Dougherty County parents are worried they can't help their kids with their homework at home.
Parents told this to school system leaders in an open forum on Tuesday.
They said students are taught to solve math equations, for example, differently than when they were in school.
Other concerns parents discussed, included class size, parent involvement and funding.
“With Albany growing larger and larger, the schools are going to get smaller and smaller. One of my big concerns was parent to teacher ratio. But it seems like they know about that, they’re working on that and they’re addressing the problem,” Cory Cooper, a parent, said.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer addressed the concerns.
He said the school is actually working to create online videos that demonstrate classroom instructions.
There was a second open forum Tuesday night.
