2 new zoning cases may affect you in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Old Dawson Road homeowner wants to turn his land from a residential property to an agricultural one.
Some in the area said they’re worried the land would turn into some type of commercial farm.
The homeowner wants to rezone his land so he can have a few horses and cows.
While the planning commission said they would approve this with some conditions, neighbors in the area don’t seem too keen on the idea.
The homeowner told the planning commission he’d like to have a few farm animals and he’s not allowed to with the current rezoning.
Planning Manager Mary Teter said some neighbors have said they’re worried the land would turn into some type of hog farm or a riding stable.
Teter said land would have to be zoned for commercial use for either of these, which isn’t what the homeowner is asking.
“He did say he would like to have a few cattle, maybe two to five cows, not a herd of any kind. No chickens, no hogs have been mentioned,” said Teter.
Teter said they would recommend approval as long as the homeowner agreed to a few conditions like certain animals and how many could be on the land.
The owner would also have to agree to build a 100 foot buffer around the property.
If you want to tell commissioners whether you’re for or against the rezoning, there will be a public hearing on Nov. 18.
Another Dougherty County church needs its land rezoned to display new signs.
Lakeside Baptist Church on North Jefferson Street wants a multi-message illuminated sign but those types of signs aren’t allowed in the residential districts, which the church is currently zoned for.
Commissioners said they just went through this same process with St. Teresa’s, as well.
The land was rezoned so they can use the illuminated sign they want.
“An issue they have, too, is that their property has a split zoning, half residential, half commercial on that parcel. So rezoning would also solve that problem,” said Teter.
This rezoning issue will also be on the table during the Nov. 18 public hearing at the Government Center.
Dougherty County leaders are worried about the future of the agricultural industry.
The concern comes from learning the 4-H office doesn’t have as big of a reach as county leaders thought it did.
Dougherty County commissioners are worried kids aren’t as involved in 4-H and agricultural clubs as they used to be. It led to a debate about just how important agricultural work is here in the county and Southwest Georgia as a whole.
A 4-H County Extension employee told commissioners the organization is present in seven schools in the district.
Commissioner Anthony Jones, in particular, said he’s disappointed to hear this.
Jones said now, more than ever, kids need to get involved in 4-H to stay away from crime and have something productive to do after school.
Jones said the county’s 4-H office should partner with similar organizations, like the Boys & Girls Club.
“If you could team up with Marvin Laster or Reverend Heard’s programs, these programs are programs that I’ve seen that are vibrant, they’re working. We’ve got to get these kids into something instructive, including 4-H, after school and throughout Dougherty County. That’s all I have for you,” said Jones.
The 4-H representative said they just hired two new employees and will be able to reach more schools now.
Previously, she was the only one going to each school.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas and others on the board said they wonder how Dougherty County is supposed to be the hub of South Georgia if leaders can’t get kids involved or interested in agriculture anymore.
The board also learned Monday the district doesn’t have a Future Farmers of America Club anymore because there isn’t an agricultural administrator.
Commissioners did agree the conversation needs to continue and they would like to partner 4-H with other organizations.
A little more than 22 miles of Dougherty County roads will be resurfaced this year.
This would be double the amount of roads Public Works was able to repair last year.
It would be around a $3 million project.
Public Works Director Larry Cook said they’re able to do a project of this size thanks to T-SPLOST.
“We have 16 roads we’re trying to incorporate. We’re asking for you to approve a total of 22.5 miles throughout the county. Most of these roads are arterial roads, they’re heavily traveled. We want to target those, get them back up to our better level conditions,” said Cook.
County commissioners will have to approve the list of roads Public Works recommends. Then they’ll have to be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Construction could begin in the spring of this year.
