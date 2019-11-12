Home safety prevention tips to stop fires this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Don’t become the next house fire victim. That’s the warning crews with the Albany Fire Department are sending as temperatures begin to fall.
Firefighters said you can avoid this. They urge everyone to follow proper heating procedures.
Officials said space heaters are a common cause of winter fires in Albany.
They are encouraging everyone to watch how you use your space heaters, including being cautious of where you place them.
Crews said some space heaters that are closer than three feet from chairs, beds or other items can cause items to burn over time.
“We find a lot of fires that are started from space heaters. So you always want to keep at least a three feet radius around that heater to try to minimize any of that,” said Battalion Chief Kelly Harcrow with the Albany Fire Department.
They’re also warning people to not use a stove to warm your home. We’re told it’s not designed to heat anything but food.
With the holidays coming up, Albany fire crews said decorations could also cause fires if you’re not careful.
The battalion chief said each year people leave their Christmas trees and lights plugged in overnight. They said it’s best to use UL Listed Lights.
Officials said it’s important for everyone to use inside lights inside and outside lights outside.
They said you should also make sure you’re checking light strands to ensure there are no issues with it before you plug it in.
Fire officials also said it’s essential to remember to unplug chargers and other appliances because they can cause shorts and overheat.
“If you’re going to leave the house, unplug your Christmas tree. Again, those are designed for you to plug in, use for a while, enjoy it and then unplug it. Don’t go to bed with it on. Don’t leave the house with it on,” Fire Chief Harcrow said.
Harcrow said that it’s important to remember this for dryers as well. He said you should never leave them running while you’re not at home.
