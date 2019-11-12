Have you seen this missing Lee Co. man?

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the community can help them find a man who went missing Monday and suffers from schizophrenia.
According to the sheriff’s office, Larry Irvin Giese walked off from the Kinchafoonee Creek Road area around 3 p.m. with no money or cell phone on him.
Deputies said he’s 5’07”, weighs about 145 lbs., has brown, balding hair, brown eyes and was wearing a light gray jacket, a black Luke Bryant T-shirt, black shoes and blue jeans.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Giese or may know where he is is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
