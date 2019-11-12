Former Dougherty Co. employee threatens lawsuit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Dougherty County employee has threatened a $25,000 lawsuit.
Candace Reese Walters, a former public relations employee, claimed she wasn’t paid for work she did last year.
The county attorney said he thought the matter was solved last year.
Walters said she has yet to be compensated for work she said she did over a year ago.
She was contracted by the county after the January 2017 tornadoes and did work during October's Hurricane Michael.
Walters said she hasn’t been paid for work she did last October.
She said in a statement sent to WALB that county commissioners, attorney and Judge Ken Hodges, who Walters said was acting as a county agent at the time:
“We are requesting that $25,000 be paid in full, which includes attorney’s fees, work product and storm communications overtime hours. My hope is that the financial remedy that has been sought over the past year will now be resolved by the end of this week (Nov.15). If not, unfortunately, I will be forced to file a lawsuit against Dougherty County government.”
Walters also said in the statement that she feels “as a mother, wife, and lady of color, it is beyond disturbing to be legally targeted.”
County Attorney Spencer Lee told WALB he believed the county did not owe Walters money when the issue first came up last year.
When asked if anything has changed this year, with a new potential lawsuit on the table, Lee said the county needs time to review the new letter from Walters and her attorney.
We will update the once we learn more from the county after they review the letter, including what the parties can and can’t do legally.
