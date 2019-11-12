Financial planner offers budgeting advice for holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holiday season has arrived, and some people may have already started shopping for Christmas and holiday gifts.
It can be daunting thinking about how much you will spend over the next two months.
Justin Scott-Wesley, a financial planner in Albany, prepared some tips on how to keep from hurting your wallet this season.
His No.1 tip is to make a budget and stick to it.
Scott-Wesley also advised that you use cash to purchase all your gifts.
He said that this will help you avoid building up credit card debt.
Scott-Wesley said it’s important to remember that life goes on after the holidays.
"Once the holiday season is over, mortgage is still going to be due. Rent is still going to be due. Kids still need school clothes and supplies," he said. "I would recommend people to just plan, budget ahead of time, and just think about the time after the holidays."
Scott-Wesley also advised that you make well-thought-out decisions when it comes to your credit cards.
Rewards and cashback may not be worth the interest you may eventually have to pay.
A big thing when it comes to those credit cards: you should avoid making rash decisions to take stores up on their offer for a store credit card, even if you get a percent off of that specific purchase.
He said it could end up costing you even more money in the long run.
"Those cards tend to have a higher interest rate than regular credit cards that you get from a bank or a financial institution, so that's something you have to take into consideration," he said.
Also, don’t over give. Remember you don’t have to buy for every single person you know.
So, how can you avoid spending on credit cards for the holidays? Start saving now.
Scott-Wesley suggested saving at least 10 percent of each paycheck leading up to the holidays to keep from putting yourself in debt.
