FEMA, GEMA reimbursements roll in for Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County has now received reimbursements from Hurricane Michael.
County leaders said they received checks for just over $500,000.
That money is coming from both GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).
Leaders said employees put in long hours and hard work during and after the storm.
"The money that we’re getting back is approximately $600,000. We’ve already received over $500,000 of it back and it is to pay back the county for the money spent during Hurricane Michael. It’s a great feeling to have the money recoup back to the county,” said Lee County EMA Director and Assistant Fire Chief Coleman Williams.
A total of five checks have been received so far.
One of the bigger portions was for debris clean up.
Williams said 100-percent of what was requested from FEMA and GEMA was approved.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.