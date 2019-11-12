Family grieves as GSP continues investigation into fatal Sumter Co. crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Family and friends are still grieving after the tragic loss of a loved one.
Willie Mathis, 41, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Sumter County.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the crash happened on GA 27.
WALB News 10 was told it happened near mile marker 20.
Mathis’ father said it’s “hard times” right now.
Some residents said they were not home during the crash.
Others said they were home but didn’t hear it when it happened.
Mathis’ funeral will be Wednesday in Byromville. We are told services will be held at New Poplar Springs Church.
Detectives said evidence and witnesses show the other driver crossed the center line and hit Mathis’ car.
Mathis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.