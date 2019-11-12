East Albany affordable housing complex closer to construction

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new affordable housing unit is coming to East Albany.
Construction on the 64 unit complex should begin in 30 days.
Parking around the Dogwood Trails Apartment Complex has officially been approved. This means the new affordable housing unit is one step closer to construction.
The apartments have been in the works for the past two years now.
They’ll be built in the Marie Road area.
The New Albany Homes used to be in the same spot.
Dogwood Trails would take its place, becoming an affordable housing complex.
It will have 64 units and a community center.
And now, it will have parking around the complex.
“They’re asking for parallel parking on the street. They meet all the parking requirements for on parking, but according to the city code, it requires city commission approval for off-street parking. We recommend approval,” said Bruce Maples, managing director of engineering and planning.
The developer said they should get started on construction in about 30 days.
He said building affordable housing in Georgia is a very competitive process for tax reasons, which is why it's taken two years to build this new complex.
City leaders and the developer have already started the application process to move onto phase two of the project planning.
Albany Housing Authority CEO said one partnership in particular is extremely important for the city.
CEO William Myles said the authority and the City of Albany need a strong partnership.
He said when they work well together, it attracts state and federal funding.
This way, the housing authority can offer as many services as possible.
“The better we become, the stronger we become as a unit, then the better off we are to receive the services, receive the grant awards, so we can come back and meet the needs of the residents here in the City of Albany,” Myles said.
Myles said he presented the city with a check for the housing authority’s taxes today to symbolize the partnership.
