”Since late July, Allen has served as Interim Head of School, Athletic Director as well as Head Football Coach. While Allen will finish out the year as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, he will no longer be serving in this capacity. These roles will be filled at a later date. This decision comes to allow full-time focus on the Head of School responsibilities. A faculty member and coach, Allen is no stranger to the DWS landscape. Steeped in 38 years of teaching and coaching experience in various schools, his engaging leadership style will be valuable to our school community. His roots run deeply within our walls as he attended DWS. Allen, along with a dynamic faculty and committed staff, is poised to lead the school year with great enthusiasm. He is well-prepared and eager to build on the solid base others have established before him. On behalf of our Board of Trustees, thank you for your patience as we worked through this process. Please join me in celebrating Allen and this new era in our school's history,"

Darin Wood, the Deerfield-Windsor Board of Trustees chairperson.