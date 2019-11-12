3 arrested for after marijuana stop in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday night November 9 about 9:15, officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after an officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
As officers investigated the situation, they saw that one of the people in the car, Lazarian Walker had a warrant for his arrest from Tifton.
When officers searched the vehicle, they located two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Tifton, along with marijuana.
The three men were transported to the Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
Tijah Walker- Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Dajour White- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana
Lazarian Walker- Tift Co. Warrant
“We are very proud of our officers for being so observant which led to these three criminals and a stolen gun being taken off the streets,” said VPD Lieutenant Scottie Johns.
