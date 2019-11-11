Woman charged after gun fire in Valdosta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday afternoon, the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 5300 block Shasta Pines Way, to a report of shots fired.
An alert was put out to officers in the area for the suspect’s vehicle, which was located and stopped.
VPD officers determined that Kattisha Davis, the driver of the vehicle, had been involved in a dispute and that she had discharged a firearm.
During the investigation, a handgun that had been reported stolen was recovered from Davis’s vehicle.
Davis was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Reckless conduct
- Theft by receiving stolen property
No injuries were reported during this incident.
“Discharging a firearm in the city limits is extremely dangerous, and we are grateful no one was injured during this incident," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
