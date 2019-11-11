Team of the Week: Mitchell County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Eagles stunned the undefeated Pelham Hornets, and took back the region title.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
After losing their first game of the season, the Eagles have torn through their schedule and regained their status as the best team in single-A.
And with that title, comes a first round bye in the playoffs.
Head coach Deshon Brock said his team fought hard, and now, they’re seeing the rewards.
“It feels great," said Brock. "To get the win on Friday night and get the higher seed in the state playoffs. Bragging rights for a year. It means a lot to the whole community. Everybody in town, they’re so happy and excited about the win. Probably more excited than we are as a team. It means a lot and we’re happy to get the win.”
The Eagles will face the winner of Turner County and Macon County next Friday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.