6 sentenced in 2016 Dougherty Co. dog-fighting case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Six people accused in a 2016 dog-fighting incident in Dougherty County were sentenced Monday.
All defendants pleaded guilty for their roles in the March 2016 incident and the sentences ranged from five years probation to 15 years with the first 90 days to serve, according to Assistant District Attorney Michael Tabarrok.
The defendants and their sentences were:
- Clinton Trice, 15 years with 90 days to serve, will forfeit five acres to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)
- Jerry Harris, 15 years probation
- Anthony Smith, five years probation
- Malcolm Ford, five years probation, serve 30 days in jail
All four were convicted of dogfighting, conspiracy to commit organized dogfighting, commercial gambling and animal cruelty charges.
Two others were convicted for false report of a crime and received one-year of probation.
“Thank you to the ASPCA, DoCo PD, and DA Greg Edwards for the cooperation in this complex investigation and prosecution," Tabarrok said. "This case brought national attention from the ASPCA, and with their assistance from their expert investigators and vets and their attorneys, all defendants were convicted.”
