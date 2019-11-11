No bond set for man charged in Albany bus station death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Xavier Keeley is facing a felony murder charge in connection to Teresa Lynn Cole’s death.
It happened Monday night, outside of the Albany Transportation Terminal.
Police said Cole was strangled and dragged towards the bushes in front of the station, where her body was later found.
Keeley’s first appearance in front of a judge was Sunday morning.
Judge Victoria Johnson said she was unable to set a bond due to the serious nature of the case but his "case will be assigned to a particular superior court judge once that is done and you (Keeley) go ahead and either make application or hire a lawyer (so) they can schedule a bond hearing related to your case.”
Johnson said Keeley could have a committal hearing.
That hearing would determine if there is enough evidence to hold Keeley on the charge.
That date has not been set.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.