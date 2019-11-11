Mother recalls Saturday neighborhood shooting in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Neighbors are asking for the violence to stop after a shooting leaves a woman dead in Moultrie.
A Moultrie mother of seven didn’t want to be on camera but remembers the shooting.
“I woke up to people running and hollering,” she said.
She is a concerned neighbor and remembers hearing the deadly shooting that happened on the 800 block of 12th Avenue Southeast.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents said the investigation spanned approximately half of a city block.
“When I woke up the caution tape was wrapped around and I couldn’t get out to get to work and I’m just worried about the violence in the neighborhood,” the mother said.
But gunfire is all to familiar for her.
There are bullet holes in her home from a shooting just weeks ago.
She said “like this is the second shooting on the road.”
Now a new case for law enforcement, after arriving to Saturday night’s shooting where officers found a woman had been shot.
She later died at a hospital from her injuries, according to the GBI.
Her identity has not been released and an autopsy is pending.
GBI agents said multiple rounds were fired at the victim and others present.
“I don’t really know what’s going on. I’m just concerned about the well-being of my kids" the mother said.
GBI believes this was a drive-by shooting.
“People need to say in their own neighborhood, you know, because this is not that type of neighborhood. It’s a quite neighborhood. We a family oriented neighborhood over here” the mother said.
No arrests have been made.
