Lowndes Co. school hosts Veterans Day parade

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County School System is celebrating Veterans Day and teaching students about the importance of doing the same.
On Monday morning, Westside Elementary School had their annual Veteran’s Day parade.
During which, dozens of veterans and their families came out to march in the parade.
The principal said that it was all to show that they appreciate their service and honor their sacrifice.
Something that veteran Christopher Hall said that he too appreciates.
“Just very happy that the school does recognize the veterans, especially the older veterans from Vietnam, World War II, and the people that are deployed. We can’t be happier to be here and teach the kids what it’s like to be a veteran in service for our country," said Hall.
Hall said that he’s participated in the parade with his sons for the past five years.
He said that he’s just glad to be able to be there with his children to observe the holiday.
