Warmer this Veterans day with partly cloudy skies. Rain returns Tuesday with tanking temperatures. The day starts in the lower 60s and ends in the mid 40s with gusty northerly winds. Rain should end by afternoon. Wind chills Tomorrow night fall in the 20s and lows Wednesday morning near the freezing mark. Sunny, but chilly in the afternoon. Clouds increase Thursday with moderating temps. Light rain showers starts our Friday. The weekend looks seasonably cool, but dry.