Editorial: We remember those that served

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When you hear about Veteran’s Day, what comes to mind?
For some, they reflect back on the men and women they know in their lives that served in our nation’s military. For others, they see this day set aside for reminding us to give thanks to our men and women who served. For some, it may not mean much more than another federal holiday in which the mail will not run and the banks are not open.
To kids and their parents, they get to participate in a school program and sing patriotic songs, say the Pledge of Allegiance, dress in red, white and blue, then hear a speaker to commence the program.
We ask each of you this year, to see this day differently.
The commitment to serve by an individual, for whatever reason, is more times than not, not a singular decision.
It runs deep, from mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and the family that stood so supportive by the soldier’s side while they completed this commitment. Wives and husbands that kept the family going while the soldier was deployed. The kids that have moved from location to location, meeting new friends in an unfamiliar city, to just get the news that they will soon have to relocate and be required to meet more new friends.
Serving in our nation’s military is an honor, a privilege, a sacrifice and a commitment that brings together Americans from all walks of life to work as one unit as they defend this great country we call home.
As we remember our veterans, let’s be sure to thank them and their families that have stood by their side. We didn’t do it for the recognition but trust me, it is appreciated.
