Coffee man arrested on sex charges

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday October 20, 2019, Deputies and Detectives responded to Coffee Regional Medical Center in reference to a sexual assault.
Detectives spoke with a 12-year-old juvenile, who said that she was sexually assaulted by a man identified as James Davis.
During the investigation, detectives were informed that another 12-year-old juvenile was also a victim of sexual assault by Davis.
As a result of this investigation, child molestation warrants were taken against James Davis.
Davis turned himself in to the Coffee County Sherriff’s Office, and was arrested Thursday, October 31.
