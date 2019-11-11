Ashburn PD investigates armed robbery

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Ashburn Police Department (APD) is trying to find out who robbed an auto part store early Monday morning.
Detectives say that two men waited for management to open the O’Reilly Autoparts store in Ashburn.
When the store opened, two men with guns approached the manager and demanded that he take them to the safe.
The men got away with about $3,000, but no one was hurt in the process.
APD says this is still an active investigation and they have surveillance video.
They are asking the public for help with any information on this case.
