‘It was 6 firetrucks, and that was the first time I’ve seen that’: Albany neighbor reflects on Friday fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Neighbors are safe after an empty home went up in flames late Friday night.
It happened in the 1300 block of East Society Avenue.
Tammy Vicks, who is a neighbor, described the flames as blazing.
“It was six fire trucks, and that was the first time and they couldn’t even get it under control,” Vicks said.
Vicks said she has lived in the neighborhood for years and never seen anything as scary as Friday night’s fire.
“I would describe it as real real bad, real bad,” Vicks said.
Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose explained how far they are in the investigation.
Firefighters were not able to go inside the home until the fire was under control.
“It was a totally defensive fire, they worked on the fire for quite a while before they brought it under control,” Ambrose said.
Vicks said she called 911 after the flames became more dangerous for her and her family.
“They started walking over that way and I didn’t know if the house would blow up or not. So I told them to come back from over there while I called the ambulance and police,” Vicks said.
Ambrose said homeless people are known to go into vacant houses to stay warm during cold temperatures.
“In Albany, with our homeless population, you can’t ever determine any structure as being vacant, it might not be lived in but that doesn’t mean nobody’s not there,” Ambrose said.
Ambrose said people should be careful when looking to stay warm this winter.
“It is never a good idea to have any type of open flame inside your home that is any type of heaters that you can use outside never bring them in,” Ambrose said.
Ambrose said he advises anyone who sees vagrants going into vacant homes to alert Albany Fire and Albany Police.
Ambrose said the fire is still under investigation and that this is the first major fire since temperatures have dropped and they aren’t looking for it to be their last.
