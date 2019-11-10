GBI: 2 same-day Moultrie shootings under investigation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two separate shootings that happened Saturday are under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The first happened around 3:50 p.m.
A man was shot in the 1000 Block of 7th Street NW. The man was found in a yard by a witness, GBI officials said.
He was tended to by EMS and later airlifted to a trauma center.
GBI agents and the Moultrie Police Department did several searches throughout the night, processed several scenes and interviewed multiple witnesses.
No arrests have been made.
The second shooting happened around 9 p.m, while agents and police were still out working the first shooting, the GBI said. The second shooting happened in the 800 block of 12th Avenue SE.
Law enforcement arrived to find a woman who had been shot.
The injuries sustained were fatal and she died a short time at the hospital, according to the GBI.
The GBI said the second shooting appeared to be a drive-by shooting where multiple rounds were fired at the victim and others present at a residence.
Agents said the investigation spanned approximately half of a city block.
During the crime scene search, multiple shell casings and projectiles were recovered from houses and vehicles that were struck by the gunfire, according to the GBI.
GBI officials said the two shootings are being reviewed to see if there are any connections that link the two cases.
An autopsy is pending on the woman at the GBI Crime Lab.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090, the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131 or Colquitt 911.
