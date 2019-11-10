Fire reported at Tifton ‘Pink Motel’ home

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A fire happened at a home at Tifton’s Pink Motel early Sunday morning.
The call came in around 11 a.m., according to Lt. Steve Hyman with the Tifton Police Department.
Officers on patrol noticed the fire and the fire department responded and put out the fire, Hyman said.
The fire was contained to one room.
There was no one inside at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, according to Hyman.
Toby Johnson, who is renting the home, said he was out and about before returning home and seeing flames coming out of the windows.
“Everything is damaged in there,” Johnson said.
The only thing that was salvaged from the home was the food in the fridge, Johnson told WALB.
Johnson said he will be meeting with the Red Cross.
Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
