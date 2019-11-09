A colder start leads to a warmer ending on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Expect colder weather to begin our Sunday. Lows will tumble into the mid to upper 30s. With clear skies and calm winds, patchy frost is likely. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Crisp, Dooly, Stewart, Sumter, Webster and Wilcox counties from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday. However, I believe most communities in these counties should stay just above the freezing mark and see lows in the mid 30s. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s under plenty of sun.