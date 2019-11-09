A colder start leads to a warmer ending on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Expect colder weather to begin our Sunday. Lows will tumble into the mid to upper 30s. With clear skies and calm winds, patchy frost is likely. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Crisp, Dooly, Stewart, Sumter, Webster and Wilcox counties from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday. However, I believe most communities in these counties should stay just above the freezing mark and see lows in the mid 30s. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s under plenty of sun.
Veterans Day looks dry as highs warm into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Slight rain chances arrive Monday night with higher rain chances arriving Tuesday.
Showers are likely on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the area. Highs will top out near 60 degrees. Behind the front, the coldest air of the season so far. True arctic air will move in as temperatures plummet Tuesday night.
A light freeze is likely Wednesday morning as lows dip into the low 30s. Highs Wednesday will only warm into the low 50s under plenty of sunshine.
Slight rain chances return Thursday through Saturday as temperatures warm into the low 60s.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.