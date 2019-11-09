Tift Co. Schools introduces agriculture to third graders

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools are educating students on the importance of agriculture.
Hundreds of third graders came out to the 13th annual Farm Day to learn everything they need to know about Southwest Georgia’s agriculture.
Fred Rayfield is the CTAE director for Tift County Schools. He said this is their thirteenth year giving students the opportunity to learn more about their state’s biggest business.
“Well, I think the third graders look forward to this each year. It is an exciting experience for them to get outside and out of the classroom," Rayfield said.
"I think it is a huge day for us in terms of providing visibility of our programs throughout the community. I think the parents that are out here and the adults that are involved certainly can see the benefits at what we are providing,” he added.
Brittaney Schwing is an agriculture teacher at Tift County High School. She said she sees what kids like the most about Farm Day.
“They love the livestock but they also love the opportunity to see agriculture in a different setting,” Schwing said.
Third graders have the chance to see livestock animals, learn how to blacksmith, land judging and see all other cool exhibits.
High school and middle school FFA members go to the Farm Day every year to give back.
“These students have prepared the educational booths for our third graders to visit. Our third graders get the opportunity to hear about the real world of agriculture from students who have learned about it in our classrooms,” Schwing told WALB.
Schwing said this is their way of introducing the business to the students why they learn everything they need to about Southwest Georgia agriculture.
“Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in the state of Georgia. We recognize in Tift County that we are raising students who will become individuals in our community,” Schwing said.
Schwing said that this is their effort to instill agriculture basics to the children who will lead the future tomorrow.
