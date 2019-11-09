Phoebe gets ‘A’ for safe healthcare

“Our patients expect us to keep them safe, heal them and be nice to them. That is more than a simple saying, it is our foundational pledge to the people of southwest Georgia,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe chief executive officer, said. “As an HRO, we will be obsessed with failure and with efforts to bring zero harm to patients. This multi-year effort will include specialized training to ensure every Phoebe employee puts safety first every day,” Steiner said.