GBI: 2 arrested in Tift Co. drug investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in a Tift County drug bust Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Jarvis Lashawn Lindsey, 31, and Antoinette Monique Lindsey, 33, both of Ty Ty, were arrested on a number of charges.
Jarvis Lindsey was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and probation violation.
Antoinette Lindsey was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The two were arrested after a three-month investigation, according to the GBI.
During the investigation, agents purchased methamphetamine from Jarvis Lindsey in Ty Ty.
“Throughout the investigation, numerous investigative acts to include controlled purchases led agents to develop probable cause for the issuance of search warrants and arrests warrants,” GBI officials said in a release.
A search warrant found around 33 grams of heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and Xanax pills. Three handguns and over $5,000 were also found.
Both were taken to Tift County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.