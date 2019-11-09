Game of the Week: Pelham @ Mitchell County

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - This is the game that’s circled on the calendar, the one you set your sights on, early.
Region and playoff implications are on the line for Mitchell County and Pelham.
Tonight, they're fighting for the number one spot.
And that’s why they’re our game of the week.
Just a mere 20 minutes down the road from each other, this rivalry runs deep.
In their 103 match-ups, the Eagles have the upper hand, leading the series 73-25.
But, it's been a little more back and forth recently.
In the last game of the regular season, both coaches told us focus is key.
“I think by far they’ll probably be the most talented, best coached we’ve played so far, most evenly matched team we’ll probably face,' said Dondrial Pinkins, Pelham Head Coach. "But, right now we’re just focused on Pelham doing what Pelham is supposed to do. Being physical, being focused. You know being able to execute going into this contest and hopefully coming out victorious.”
“It’s big time football, the environment is going to be exciting, it’s playoff type environment, the atmosphere, we’re just going to have to stay focused, tunnel vision, stay locked in and focus on us, said Deshon Brock, Mitchell County Head Coach. "Focus on the things that we can control, don’t turn the ball over, wrapping up, not giving up the big play, not doing anything stupid, no dumb penalties. Just have to focus.”
Pelham and Mitchell County have been firing on all three phases of the game this season.
The Hornets have only given up 18 points, and average 50 points a game.
The Eagles have outscored their opponents 422-29 in their last 8 games.
We’ll have Friday night’s game and many more highlights at 11 during our Locker Room Report.
