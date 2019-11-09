Final week of regular season: Friday night football scores and schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The last regular-season Game of the Week features a region 1-A showdown between the 9-0 Pelham Hornets and the 8-1 Mitchell County Eagles. This will be the fourth year in a row where one of these teams will walk away, being crowned region champs.
John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Pelham @ Mitchell County (Played at Centennial Stadium)
- Camden County @ Tift County
- Coffee @ Lee County
- Thomas County Central @ Bainbridge
- Dougherty @ Cairo
- Hardaway @ Westover
- Berrien @ Brooks County
- Thomasville @ Early County
- Turner County @ Irwin County
- Clinch County @ Telfair County
- Atkinson County @ Wilcox County
- Lanier County @ Charlton County
- Calhoun County @ Baconton
- Miller County @ Seminole County
- Randolph-Clay @ Terrell County
- Americus-Sumter @ Carver (Saturday game)
- Brookwood @ Creekside Christian
- Valwood @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Tiftarea @ Southland
- Terrell Academy @ Southwest Ga
